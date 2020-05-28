Thrive Clermont will be debuting its first-ever monthly newsletter, Alive ‘N Thrivin, this month. The digital newsletter, which aims to connect both teens and adults to the community, will feature a special section called Teen Talk. This section is written by teens for teens.
Teen Talk will not only serve as a resource for local teens, it will also provide opportunities for teens with a passion for writing to submit articles and be published. If you are an interested teen or know a teen who would be interested in writing an article, Thrive Clermont would like to hear from you.
Contact Info@thriveclermont.org for further details and submission guidelines.
Sponsorships for the newsletter are also available and include a 3.5 x 2 ad/logo space. If you are interested in sponsoring Thrive Clermont’s Alive ‘N Thrivin Newsletter, contact the organization at the above email address.
Thrive Clermont is a non-profit devoted to empowering teens in Central Florida through skill-building, socialization, and mentoring programs offered all-year round.