For whatever reason, for Groveland city councilors, the issue of Cherry Lake Park will not go away. Nor will another issue, that of the traffic flow into the Cranes Landing subdivision, which borders upon South Lake High School.
Of the latter, traffic flow into the subdivision has been taking place for more than one school year, according to Theresa LaBree, who has reached out to city leaders and staff on previous occasions.
LaBree contends that since the installation of speed bumps (also referred to as speed tables) on Silver Eagle Road (which is also County Road 565), and is the main thoroughfare that leads to the high school, has prompted drivers to cut through the front entrance of the subdivision to get to the back entrance, which leads to the high school, in an effort to bypass the speed bumps.
In the process, those using the roads through Cranes Landing have caused a number of adverse situations, ranging from blocking people’s driveways; driving onto and/or parking on people’s properties — in one instance, vehicles parked right up to a swimming pool, claimed LaBree — block view of the stop sign at the back entrance; knocked down or stolen no parking signs; blocked fire hydrants; as well as in the afternoon, waiting to pick up students as school lets out, to park on both sides of a street.
She once again addressed city councilors during the public comment section of the city council meeting of Oct. 4.
It appeared she found a sympathetic ear with Councilor/Vice Mayor Mike Smith.
“It’s been a recurrent problem there a long time,” said Smith. He added that he would get together with Groveland Police Chief and at least a city staffer (whom he did not name, nor mention which department).
However, Mayor Evelyn Wilson felt this is an issue that’s broader than just the requirement of Groveland to address.
“The county commissioners need to get involved,” Wilson said.
This is because at least part of Silver Eagle Road is a county, and not City of Groveland, road, said LaBree in a separate conversation with the News Leader on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
In an email response, City Manager Michael Hein acknowledged the school traffic has been an issue for some time and that more still is to be done.
“The City has stepped up in a variety of ways over the past couple of years,” Hein stated in an email reply to the newspaper, and provided examples of efforts made by the police chief and the public works director.
Hein concluded in his email response on the issue that both Police Chief Ramsey and Public Works Director TJ Fish had met with LaBree, along with South Lake High School Principal Benson and several other residents of the area.
“They came to a consensus regarding some traffic control measures that they will be initiating this coming Monday,” stated Hein.
CHERRY LAKE PARK
As regards Cherry Lake Park, Smith weighed in after Paula Hall raised the issue about the park, and this is where fireworks began.
Smith stated how he didn’t believe that Cherry Lake Park should take precedence over all the other parks, as well as other city matters.
When Hall returned to the podium to respond to Smith, who made the comments earlier, Smith vociferously raised his objection. His contention was that Hall had already made her comments was not permitted a second time at the podium.
As Hall stood at the podium, an argument between Smith and Wilson erupted, with Smith’s voice growing louder each time Wilson attempted to reply to him. In one of her efforts, she said to turn to city attorney Anita Geraci-Carver to explain what is and isn’t permissible. Eventually, Wilson had to hammer down the gavel with three sharp raps in order to restore decorum.
With that, the city attorney explained that Hall could not approach and address the city council a second time. By that time, however, Hall had returned to her seat, having waved off Smith in a dismissive manner.
Following adjournment, Hall said that she and other Cherry Lake Park advocates were not asking for anything special, only that the park be on an equal footing as the other parks. She added that promised improvements and additions, which date back many years, still had not been fulfilled.
Addressing the topic in his email to the newspaper, Hein stated the issue may be more rooted in emotion rather than objective analysis. Citing documentation previously sent the News Leader, Hein then went on to state the mayor and council have dedicated tremendous amounts of resources towards the development of the park.
“As I stated in the meeting, over $3 million is allocated to the next phase of the park,” Hein stated in his email response.
In other matters, under the Consent Agenda section, Groveland city councilors in an unanimous 4-0 vote (with Councilor Mike Radzik not present in an excused absence):
•Resolution 2021-57: City of Groveland Policy for Advisory Committees and Boards
• Resolution 2021-58: Agreement between City of Groveland and Shelley’s Septic Tank, Inc. (related to the city’s acceptance of filtrate water, providing an effective date)
•Ordinance 2021-29: PZ Square Rezoning-Second Reading
• Ordinance 2021-36: Orange Lake Comprehensive Plan Amendment-Second Reading
• Ordinance 2021-40: Orange Lake Rezoning-Second Reading
• Ordinance 2021-35: Green Gate Comprehensive Plan Amendment-Second Reading
• Ordinance 2021-39: Green Gate Rezoning: Second Reading
• Ordinance 2021-44: Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Budget Amendment-Second Reading