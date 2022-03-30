As a child, President John Tyler was rather sickly. His father was the governor of Virginia and at only 19 years of age, he was admitted to the Virginia bar and started a legal practice.
He married Letitia Christian on his 23rd birthday and together they had eight children. Letitia died of a stroke in the White House on Sept. 10, 1842. She was the youngest First Lady to pass away and only one of three to have died in the White House.
President Tyler met Juliana and David Gardiner later that year during a social occasion. Their daughter Julia became the undisputed darling of the capital. Her charm attracted the most eminent men in the city, among them President Tyler. They were married June 26, 1844. (He was 30 years older than her!) The union was apparently happy — and fruitful — as they had seven children.
Incidentally, did you know John Tyler fathered more children than any other president? Between his wife Letitia and his wife Julia, he fathered 15 children He was also known to have a sweet tooth and was often referred to as the “Commander in Sweet.” One of his favorite dishes was Indian Pudding.
Here is the modernized version if you’d like to try it for yourself. On a personal note: this is very similar to my own recipe for coconut cream pie. I make it for my family every Easter. Enjoy!
2 Tablespoons butter
1 ¼ cups sugar
2 eggs
¼ cup half & half
1 ½ cups grated coconut
9 inch pastry shell
Cream butter; gradually add sugar, beating well. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in half-and-half and coconut. Pour into pastry shell. Bake at 300° for 55 minutes or until knife inserted comes out clean. Cool before chilling.
