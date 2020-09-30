Fourteen students from Real Life Christian Academy were recognized as “Terrific Kids” this month by the Kiwanis Club of Clermont and the school. Each student displayed one “Terrific Trait” and love, which is considered a fruit of the spirit.
Terrific Traits include being thoughtful, respectful, responsible, friendly, caring and loyal. The students are Hunter Boop, Taylor Norton, Lincoln Lambert, Hosanna Gillis, Merrit Hudson, Aria Clark, Camdyn Koronka, Roxanne Stephenson, Drake Martin, Gabe Stewart, MacKayla Duffy, Ashton Calderone, Victor Vasquez and Karmen Elliott. Each student selected by the faculty for this award received a certificate and other gifts, including a gift card from a local restaurant.