The Kiwanis Club of Clermont continues recognizing local students in its “Terrific Kids” program. To receive the honor, each student displays one “Terrific Trait,” which can include being thoughtful, respectful, responsible, friendly, caring and loyal, as well as a fruit of the spirit. The fruit of the spirit for December is kindness.
The Kiwanis Club’s December Terrific Kids recipients from Real Life Christian Academy are Sebastian Mink, LilyAnn Brenneman, Ella Boop, Christan Vazquez, Bruce Green, Warner Blanton, Sarah Radke, Matthew Gavin, Emily Alfrey, Aleksei Valle-Bolanos, Zaylah Hough, Alivia Lennartson and Daniella Knowles.