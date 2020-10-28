Thirteen students from Real Life Christian Academy were recognized as “Terrific Kids” this month in a program sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Clermont.
Each student displayed one “Terrific Trait” and peace, which is the fruit of the spirit children are learning for October. Terrific Traits include being thoughtful, respectful, responsible, friendly, caring and loyal. The students are Selena Montalvo, Ella Williams, Hannah Maddox, Natalie Prestan, Miles McKnatt, Josey Temple, Elena Hill, Nyla Easterling, Zion Abraham, Eden Clark, Ella Haber, Lily Maddox and Ashley Bailey.