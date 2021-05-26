terrific kids 526

Front row, from left, students Kensley Duffy, Adan Muniz, Asher Deveau, Braden Cornett; second row, from left, students Kennedy Mink, Ryley Diana, Tessa Temple, Rosalie Esposito, Faith Schlotzhauer and Ymaris Almonte. Kiwanis Club representatives: Thom Battisto and Bobbi Holmes.

The Kiwanis Club of Clermont congratulates its May Terrific Kids recipients at Real Life Christian Academy. Terrific Kids is a character-building program that recognizes students for modifying their behavior. The program encourages kids to become the best version of themselves. Kids determine what being terrific means to them, then develop their own goals and use peer mentoring to hold themselves accountable for the actions they take each week. And, did you know “Terrific” is an acronym for Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive and Capable? 

