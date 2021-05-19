Florida Department of Health in Lake County, in collaboration with the Lake County School Board, is conducting two immunization events for school-age children: May 19, 4–7 p.m., at Gray Middle School, 205 E. Magnolia St, Groveland, FL 34736, and May 22, 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m. at Sears Store at Lake Square Mall, 10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg, FL 34788. Parents and children will need to wear masks and practice social distancing at these events.
Additional immunization events will be set up in the summer, according to a Lake County Schools news release.
These required vaccinations will be provided:
· Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap)
· Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP)
· Hepatitis B (Hep B)
· Polio
· Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR)
· Varicella (Chickenpox)
There is no charge for immunization for children up to 18 years of age provided they are enrolled in elementary, middle or high school. Parents or guardians must bring a copy of the child’s immunization records.
Immunization services are also offered Monday through Fridays at DOH-Lake locations. Call 352-771-5500 for hours and appointments.
A Parent’s Guide to Childhood Immunizations is available for parents at the CDC’s website. Download and print a free copy or request a free booklet, which features children’s drawing to assist in educating the entire family. For more information regarding the CDC’s National Immunization Program, visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents, call 800-CDC-INFO or contact DOH-Lake at 352-771-5500 or visit http://lake.floridahealth.gov.
COVID vaccinations will also be available for eligible persons. Please bring ID.