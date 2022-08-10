Hang on. Friday is coming. For most, Friday marks the end of the work week and the beginning of a relaxing weekend. This is where the saying “TGIF” or “Thank God It’s Friday” comes from. However, God should be thanked everyday!
“This is the day that the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it.” (Psalm 118:24)
We should be thankful for the time that God has given to us. This day, this hour, this minute, this second. Time is a precious commodity.
“So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.” (Psalm 90:12)
A wise person will make the most of their time. A wise person will also deal with their eternal destiny: to accept Jesus as Savior or deny him.
“...behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.” (2 Corinthians 6:2 )
There should be a balance in our work and play life. Be wise.
We should be thankful for our ability and skills to work and the opportunity to make a living to provide for ourselves and our families.
“Prepare thy work without, and make it fit for thyself in the field; and afterwards build thine house.” (Proverbs 24:27)
The book of Proverbs in the Bible is full of practical wisdom for all things pertaining to life. We are encouraged to work hard. God worked for six days creating the heavens and earth; and rested one day. (Genesis 1-2) There is a certain joy in our work and labor. Be thankful for your job.
We should be thankful for the enjoyment of time away from our work to enjoy our family, friends, church and rest. Again, we are warned of taking too much time for slothfulness:
“Yet a little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to sleep: So shall thy poverty come...” (Proverbs 24:33-34)
King Solomon of Israel wrote in his Book, Ecclesiastes
“Behold that which I have seen: it is good and comely for one to eat and to drink, and to enjoy the good of all his labor that he taketh under the sun all the days of his life, which God giveth him: for it is his portion. Every man also to whom God hath given riches and wealth, and hath given him power to eat thereof, and to take his portion, and to rejoice in his labor; this is the gift of God.” (5:18-19)
“Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man.”
There is a great prayer found in the book of Proverbs (30:7-9)
“Two things have I required of thee; deny me them not before I die: Remove far from me vanity and lies: give me neither poverty nor riches; feed me with food convenient for me: Lest I be full, and deny thee, and say, Who is the Lord? Or lest I be poor, and steal, and take the name of my God in vain.” (Proverbs (30:7-9)
Thank God It’s Friday.