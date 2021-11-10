All gave some. Some gave all.
What we felt: random thoughts about Afghanistan
“I gave up my middle age to go to war,” one soldier stated. “I wouldn’t have missed my chance for anything in the world. I would go through it again. The war was fun, in a sense. I could only say I was never so excited in my life. I enjoyed the army life. There is something very comfortable about the army life.”
For me, I never realized anything unusual about what I was doing. It was just a job I was doing. I never regretted doing it. I took the bad with the good and I made the best of it. Me and my fellow soldiers just did our jobs and took everything in stride; never complaining. We were the quiet professionals and we were glad to enjoy it and contribute to our lives. It was like a game to us.
I did become more of a man because of what I did there and what others at home could not or were unwilling to do. You grew up a bit more and you took care of yourself. Your mom, a spouse or a business was not there to care for you. You were on your own, in some sense.
“No regrets,” a friend told me one time. “No regrets at all..
In our war, many senior sergeants and officers were worried about soldiers wearing the right clothing or accoutrements. Like, that was important in a war. I get it, but they were too concerned.
We were happy under the circumstances. We made it funny or happy. We would laugh at the slightest things because of the general tension of the area. By the way, swearing reduced stress.
The howitzers were located on the other side of the FOB (Forward Operating Base, which is a temporary, secured operational position that supports strategic goals and tactical objectives) near the civilian living quarters. It was close enough for us to hear the booming at various times.
Our pay was deposited automatically into our bank accounts electronically. Because we really had nothing to spend it on, it accumulated in our banks — unless it was spent by unruly spouses back in the states.
Some guys turned to vice and gambled, but after the gambling room was discovered it was shut down. Alcohol was forbidden unless we purchased it on the black market. Soldiers, however, were allowed to smoke; even spice or kratom was allowed until the military figured out it was synthetic pot.
My overall thought on serving in Afghanistan was if I can survive this, then I can survive anything. And I wanted to do my part.
Upon arrival in late July, the weather was extremely hot, dry and brown; brown and beige everywhere, but it could be a beautiful country. In the winter, the snow on mountains could easily convert into ski slopes if the Afghanistan government put their minds to it.
We knew we were going because the plane hit the gravel runway hard, and with engines running we disembarked the aircraft to several awaiting Toyota Hilux vehicles waiting for us.
Three days later, I was actually delighted at the first rocket that passed quickly overhead on an otherwise quiet Saturday morning.
Fencing and concertina surrounded our compound. We had sandbag defenses on top of our buildings.
We were a Special Forces B Team of about 36 soldiers. Signs on our individual container (Conex) rooms had different names on them such as FBI, SFC “So and so.”
My day would start before dawn, planning my day, eating, picking up my Afghan team of workers, scheduling their time, dodging an occasional rocket attack or bullets, patrols or as well as providing expert advice to our “A” Teams, and completing my various ancillary jobs assigned to me because no one else was qualified or were willing to conduct the ancillary duties.
We did not pull security or guard duty; the FOB command had that function with their people. Sleep came easy because of the stress of the day; gunfire, artillery fire, flares going off, generators running 24/7, aircraft taking off or landing in the nearby airfield, helicopters doing the very same thing.
Daily lunch was rice and beans with homemade flatbread cooked in an underground clay oven by our Afghan cooks. We added BBQ sauce or some type of steak sauce to spice up the beans. Over time, we taught the Afghans to sprinkle garlic powder on the flatbread to enhance its home-based flavor. Nonetheless, it was delicious without the spice.
The Taliban were masters of the IED and rockets. They kept reminding us of their presence by throwing a rocket or two or three at us at their whim. Ninety-nine times out of 100, the rockets were fired by cell phone and the Taliban were never caught, with one exception. That one exception ended with the deaths of three Taliban soldiers, horribly, on a mountain overlooking our compound.
I think we cannot forget that timing and luck has a lot to do with some of the outcomes we experienced. That said, let’s not take away from an individual or individuals making the right choices that shape positive outcomes. If I had not come out of my tour(s) unscathed, the narrative would be different. I can only say for me, my experience/choices and the experience/decisions of those around me shaped the outcome for me.
I was glad to have served my time but very happy to see it end.
When I got back from Afghanistan, people were disinterested in hearing about the war. They had no concept of what it was like. When I talked about, no one in the family was interested. My comrades understood, but for the most part, civilians were a waste of my time. I think it was beyond their comprehension. They did not understand the waiting for a rocket to fly overhead and strike your compound, or you. People did not realize how horrible war is. They had no conception; how could they?
When we talked amongst ourselves, we hoped that wars would end.
One thing that we all agreed on is that after our deployment, we got to live. Some of us thought that was a good thing, while others thought it was a bad thing.