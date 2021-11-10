David Staffa, of Clermont, served in both the U.S. Army and Army National Guard. After 32 years he retired in 2014 at the rank of Sgt. First Class; his service to the nation began he enlisted in 1972. His final tour of duty was in Afghanistan: 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne). Among his multitude of achievements include Bronze Star, Combat Infantryman Badge, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Airborne Tab; Special Forces Tab; plus too many other to list.