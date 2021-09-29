Editor’s note: The following is reprinted as it was presented to Groveland City Council members at the Sept. 20 public meeting. The only changes made are related to spelling and following Associated Press guidelines. Thank you to the author for granting the News Leader the privilege reprinting her remarks, which drew a standing ovation following her conclusion.
I don’t even know where to begin to express what benefit the Elese Tomlin Community Center has been to me, but I’ll try to put it into words. I can go back about three years and start off by saying not long after the Center was established, my grandchildren started attending the summer program and I would go over to witness what they were doing.
That’s how Ms. Linda and I got acquainted. I was in desperate need of a job, and I spoke to Ms. Linda about it and just so happened she needed some help with the children; so that was my first opportunity. I went from working with the children to become a driver for the Center delivering meals on wheels to seniors, disabled and homeless or less fortunate people.
During this time of being a driver, the unthinkable happened. I lost my husband, my sole provider to COVID in the month of July of 2020. At that time of his untimely death, I had no insurance to help me with anything.
When I say Ms. Linda and the Center was nothing but a blessing to me, that is a complete understatement. She rallied everyone she thought that would help and got me all the money I needed; not only for my husband’s final arrangements, but also got people for the next couple months after everything was over to help pay my utility bills. She provided the use of the building even for the memorial service. We were on the outside of course, but just having that space and everything the center provided to make everything go as planned was amazing.
I am now employed with a great company, great benefits, and this too is because of the Elese Tomlin Community Center and all the efforts put forth to empower me as an individual to reach beyond our limited expectations.
I haven’t even started about the children; don’t even know where to start. I would go so far as to say Christmas for most families just wasn’t Christmas anymore, not like it was when I was a child. Let’s face it, a lot of things just aren’t what they used to be. Parents simply can’t provide for their children like they want to because times are harder now than it was years ago.
But when the Center came along and started the Annual Pancake Breakfast and Christmas Program, where they provide gifts for underprivileged children, by taking donations, and doing whatever is necessary to see these children have a merry and happy Christmas; I can’t put into words what that has meant to us as a community here in Groveland. To see the smiles on the children’s faces is priceless.
I could go on and on. It’s impossible for me to cover all the ways the Elese Tomlin Community Center has been a benefit to me in one, two or three sittings.
The Blue Street community in Groveland needs the Elese Tomlin Community Center to stay where it is and continue to empower the community and help everyone that looks and comes to the Center for help.
Editor's note: See Page 21.