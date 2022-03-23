Dear Champions, I hope you all are staying well and enjoying our recent beautiful weather. Things have been busy here in Clermont and I am working hard to keep up.
The weather was as great as our police department’s Honoring the Fallen 5K. With more than 200 participants in this second consecutive event, it was the perfect opportunity to reflect on the nearly 500 law enforcement officers across the nation who died in the line of duty in 2021. Incidentally, all proceeds go to the Conrad Buckley Legacy Scholarship Fund and Team Blueline, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fallen officers and their families.
I was invited to attend the spring season opener of the South Lake Little League and was thrilled to get to yell “Let’s play ball!” to the crowd. With a record 350 ball players, we certainly have a great group of youngsters, parents and coaches.
Clermont is also playing host to the 2022 Spring Games, the largest collegiate softball tournament in the country. Clermont residents can watch top rated teams play throughout March at Hancock Park and Legends Ball Park for free just by showing an ID with a Clermont address.
A couple of weeks ago, I spent some time with our police officers, including a ride along, complete with traffic stops. More recently, I spent time with our fire department and toured all four stations. I am grateful for our first responders and I appreciate what they do and the risks they are willing to take every day. In the coming weeks, I will continue to visit other city departments to learn even more.
The third and final phase of our Downtown Streetscape project is scheduled to commence, starting the beginning of April. Staff has worked hard to plan and organize small work sections to keep traffic flowing and minimize the impact to everyone during construction. Access to businesses will always be maintained and we will make adjustments so our downtown events can continue. Thank you in advance for your patience and willingness to work with us.
A good group joined me for Lunch with the Mayor at Sonny’s. The food was good and the conversation better, as questions were asked and discussed. Our Human Resources Department is continuing with its recruitment efforts for many open positions. While some of these positions are seasonal and part-time, we also have positions that will provide a full career with training and advancement. I encourage you to visit our website, www.ClermontFl.gov., for more details and a list of positions.
Spring break is just around the corner, so let’s remember to stay safe with the kids. Our own Champions Splash Park will be open daily March 11-20 to help celebrate the school break. Check our events calendar for other fun things to do in Clermont.
I encourage you to let me know if you have questions or concerns about things in Clermont. You can reach me at tmurry@clermontfl.org. Until next time.