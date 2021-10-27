Twenty-three years ago a modest barbecue contest called Pig on the Pond was held at Waterfront Park. The goal was to raise money to fund a scholarship for deserving students who dreamed of going to college but needed help to achieve that dream. A Clermont mom, Cheryl Fishel, who had a heart for children and education, stepped forward to continue and even grow the event.
And grow it did. Pig on the Pond Community Festival is now the largest event in south Lake County and has been voted one of Central Florida’s most popular events.
On Oct. 15-17, the South Lake community, once again, showed its incredible heart and spirit when tens of thousands came to Waterfront Park to enjoy the carnival, pig races, barbecue contests and live entertainment. As president of Project Scholars, the nonprofit parent company hosting the event, I enjoy going to Pig on the Pond like everyone else. But beyond the festivities is the serious business of funding life-changing, dream-fulfilling scholarships.
In the early years, Pig on the Pond raised enough money to fund a $1,000 scholarship. The amount grew to fund a year of college for several students. The Project Scholars board saw that the needs of the South Lake community were growing. So, the board held a retreat to consider a big question: How big could the board and the community dream?
From that retreat, the board made several big commitments:
Project Scholars would fund four-year scholarships worth up to $10,000 for four students each year.
Mentors, who were leaders in the community, would be recruited to help the student through the challenges that were inevitable in college and help the student successfully transition into their chosen field.
The board would raise enough funds so that scholarships could be provided in perpetuity.
It was a leap of faith — one that has paid off. Even last year, when the pandemic prevented us from hosting Pig on the Pond, Project Scholars continued to support the scholarship recipients in college and offer the dream to four new South Lake seniors.
We feel an immense pride in these young people, but we are also humbled because it would not have happened through the years without the support of the Community Foundation of South Lake, the City of Clermont, the media, volunteers, and dozens of businesses and nonprofits.
Most of all, the credit goes to you, the South Lake community. We thank you on behalf of Project Scholars and our scholarship recipients. We can’t wait to see you at our next festival.
Find out more at www.ourprojectscholars.org