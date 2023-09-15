The Second Annual First Responders Breakfast September 15 was presented by the South Lake Chamber of Commerce to honor and show gratitude to our local heroes who are always there for us in times of need.
They proudly recognized the hard work and dedication of our police, firefighters, paramedics, and all the other first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe.
The South Lake Chamber of Commerce event was opened with dignitary introductions and presentations by David Colby, President, and CEO to a room full of community supporters, sponsors, business leaders and dignitaries at the Clermont Performing Arts Center auditorium.
With opening comments by Clermont Fire Department Chief David Ezell, they celebrated the day with a very enthusiastic assembly at another sold-out event.
The Lake Minneola High School Band performed before Chaplain Rick Spence of Clermont’s Fire Department and the Florida Fire Chiefs Association shared prayers.
Clermont Police Department Chief Charles Broadway recognized all the chiefs and their agencies from across South Lake. Chief Broadway said: “Today, we want to express our gratitude to the brave men and women who risk their lives every day to keep our community safe.
“Their dedication and hard work are remarkable. We are truly thankful for all that they do for us here in South Lake.” Chief Broadway then presented those attending with a medal to honor their service.
Chief David Ezell continued with extra introductions for Kevin Carroll and the Groveland Fire Department, Chief Jan Otero and the Minneola Fire Department, Public Safety Director David Kilbury, Fire Chief James Dickerson with the Lake County Fire Rescue Team and his own Clermont Fire Department.
Chief Broadway recognized Chief Shawn Ramsey with the Groveland Fire Department, Chief Rick Thomas and the Howey in the Hills Police Department,
Sheriff Peyton Grinnell, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department of Minneola, Chief Eric Pederson and the Mascotte Police Department as well as his own Clermont Police Department.
Retired and honored Fire Chief Julius Halas was the Keynote Speaker who shared inspirational thoughts from 48 years of service for all first responders. He told his story of going from a lost high schooler from a divorced family, to rising through the ranks to be promoted to hold the highest fire service position in Florida.
He spoke about the need for genuine positive attitudes, ongoing advanced education, motivation, honesty, humility, safety, and the values of integrity.
SLCC Board Chairman Thom Kieft took the stage to present the Ray Goodgame Student Leadership Scholarship Award to Leonard Polcaro of Montverde Academy.
Kieft said: “The Ray Goodgame Student Leadership Award honors exceptional South Lake area students who serve as champions for our community.
“Our recipient has achieved immense success with an impressive 4.27 GPA, his athletic abilities, school teamwork and a long list of accolades for his extracurricular community service.’
During the event, Jeff Revolt, General Sales Manager of Headquarter Automotive took the podium to present valuable new safety equipment to the Clermont Fire Department. Marcia Marron from Life Choice’s Women’s Clinic spoke about the benefits, advantages of their work for our community services.
