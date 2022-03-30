The Kiwanis Club of Clermont recently gathered to honor a special member and a great friend to many, John Greenlee, who has served the community and the Kiwanis Club of Clermont for 62 consecutive years.
Many in the community know John for his financial expertise but many know him as well for his kindness and willingness to lend a hand wherever he can.
Greenlee has served in many capacities during his time in the club. From officer positions to Easter egg hunts and chicken bbq’s, he shared many fond memories of events and members that have made the Kiwanis Club of Clermont what it is today; a club that has served the community for 96 years and counting.
