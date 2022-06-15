The Clermont News-Leader staff was recently honored with a recognition plaque from the Pig on the Pond committee for the newspaper’s partnership in publishing the official program guide and helping promote the popular fundraising event that provides much-needed scholarship money for deserving local college bound students who are in need of financial assistance.
The presentation was made June 7. In addition to the presentation of the recognition plaque, discussion took place regarding the marketing plan and program details for this year’s upcoming event to be held in October.