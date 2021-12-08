The team at the Community Foundation of South Lake and I want to wish the people and businesses of South Lake County, City of Clermont, Groveland, Mascotte, Minneola, Montverde and Ferndale happy holidays and a wonderful new year, filled with good health and much happiness.
We have been able to do so much more at the Community Foundation of SXouth Lake this year because of the generous hearts of you, our donors.
This year we were able to distribute $1,619,406 in grants and scholarships. In doing so, we surpassed our goal by more than $1,200,340.
Those dollars meant families in need of a safe place were:
• housed, educational programs were supported
• 1000’s of additional meals were provided to the hungry
• at-risk elderly were provided with basic needs.
These are just a few examples of the grants we provided to our nonprofit organizations serving those in need.
We couldn’t accomplish all of this without you, our cherished donors. Thank you for partnering with us to invest in the community we love.
If you would like to consider a year-end gift, there is still time. Go to www.cfslc.org (or email: foundationinfor@ cfslc.org) and go to our online donation portal and choose a fund to support or give to our endowment so that your gift can make a difference for many. You can also phone us at 352-394-3818, or via mail: 2150 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL 34711.