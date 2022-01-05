Dear Champions,
What a busy season we have had in the great city of Clermont. I would like to start by sharing some of our successful special events.
This month we have held numerous special events with more than 15,000 in attendance. Dec. 3-4 was our most popular event, Light Up Clermont. We held a tree lighting ceremony at City Hall Park that included entertainment, food trucks, and vendors. It was a great sense of community to see everyone together again.
We were ecstatic to bring back our Holiday Parade on Dec. 4, with hundreds of participants and even more spectators. It was beautiful weather and such an enjoyable weekend that ended with Lessons and Carols hosted by Montverde Academy at the Arts and Recreation Center.
On Dec. 10 we held an event titled, “Cookies and Cocoa” that was so popular we ran out of cookies this year. Downtown businesses that participated offered cookies and cocoa to participants to wander in and out of the downtown locations.
To top off our busiest month of events, we had a successful Letters to Santa program. Santa’s mailbox received over 1,300 letters this year. Santa’s elves have confirmed with me that all the letters received with an address will receive a handwritten letter from Santa. I would like to thank all the staff that helped put together all these special events, and thank you to all who attended these events and programs.
Special thank you to all those who joined me for Lunch with the Mayor at First Watch. As your Mayor, I enjoy being able to spend time with you and talk about what is going on in Clermont. Our new City Manager, Brian Bulthuis, was also able to join us for lunch. It was a great turnout, and I am looking forward to our next luncheon.
During this season of giving, the Clermont Police Department helped coordinate stuff-a-cruiser events at several locations with many donations all over the city, including the King’s Ridge neighborhood and Regency Hills. The donations went to Boys and Girls Club of Clermont, and other charitable locations for this holiday season. City Hall also took in contributions for their “Angel Tree” to donate to those in need.
We are looking forward to the start of a new year with a special Martin Luther King Jr Celebration on Jan. 17. This event is taking place with Clermont, Christian Men in Action and Lincoln Park Motorcycle Club.
Also, we kick off winter league of Esports, with games such as Madden, Mario Kart, Rocket League, and more. We are offering youth, teen, and adult divisions in the winter league. Check out our city’s Facebook page for frequent updates regarding these and other new upcoming programs.
In addition, Feb. 5 - 6 is our Great Clermont Campout. Waterfront Park is a great opportunity for families to sleep under the stars in the safety of Clermont’s Waterfront Park. There will be games, an outdoor movie, food, entertainment, and more! This is a popular event we look forward to every year and I recommend you register early as it sells out each year.
We have several departments hiring at this time so if anyone is looking to join our great team in Clermont please look at our employment opportunities on the website, and apply.
Check out the city’s calendar at www.ClermontFL.gov/calendar for more fun events and programs, such as Sommer Sports’ races, First Friday Food Trucks, and Hiawatha Programs.
Until Next Time,
Tim Murry
Clermont Mayor