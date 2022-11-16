United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties (UWLS) is partnering with Lake Sumter State College (LSSC), Lake Cares and Second Harvest of Central Florida for the third annual ThanksGiveAway food distribution.
Lake County and Sumter County residents in need of food before the Thanksgiving Holiday are encouraged to participate in the drive-thru event.
Food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 17 and run until all food is distributed.
The event will take place on LSSC’s Leesburg Campus at 9501 U.S. 441, Leesburg. Participants should enter the campus at College Drive from U.S. Highway 441.
Car line-up for this food distribution event will begin at 9 a.m.
Stephen Shylkofski is Resource Development Director for United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties. He may be reached at: sshylkofski@uwls.org