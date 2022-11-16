Perhaps you, our readers, can explain one of life’s great mysteries. It feels like whomever I talk to says they are agreeable to listen to the “other side,” but that the “other side” just won’t listen to them.
Does this sound like your situation? You are open-minded, but the other side refuses to listen to logic? If this is you, you are in great company.
92% of we Americans say we are willing to fully listen and hear someone else out, even when we disagree with them. Of course, I’m part of this enlightened, open-minded group and hopefully, you are too.
91% of we Americans say that we welcome different ways of thinking about important topics. I count myself in that group and hope you are in my broad-minded group which welcomes hearing different ways of thinking about important topics.
78% of us say we are rational, flexible thinkers who are willing to change our minds once it is made up about an important subject. Of course, I am willing to change my mind if I am wrong – how about you?
A recent Barna study, where these statistics were taken, suggests that we Americans are living the democratic ideal. Thoughtful, open-minded, willing to listen and change our minds. Yay, Team America. What a great enlightened society.
At the same time we think we are a great enlightened, open society, 68% of us say that once we feel strongly about a subject, there is almost no chance whatsoever we are wrong. That’s up from 44% in 2015.
Are you also in this group? Sometimes I know I am. We are open-minded but never going to change our minds. America seems to be suffering some kind of bipolar relationship with itself. We are not self-aware enough to know our existing prejudices override any enlightened conversation we think we might be having.
The Barna study also said that a majority of us also believe that our ideas are usually better than those of other people. Naturally. Of course, we are smarter than the “other side.” We already knew that. How could we possibly think the other person might be smarter – and therefore we might need to change our position and agree with their ideas?
Does the Barna study describe how America feels right now to you? “Our” side is open, rational, and enlightened, always willing to listen. The “other side,” well, their minds are small and closed. Our side listens and learns. The other side is filled with propaganda and political nonsense.
I would gently suggest that each of us is indeed two opposite halves in one person. We truly want to be open-minded. That is our ideal and the American ideal. But if we are honest with ourselves, we are not changing our positions no matter what anyone else says. You and I will cherry-pick data that supports our beliefs, no matter how thin a foundation that cherry-picked data rests on.
Perhaps if we understand our own selves a little better, our own prejudices and foibles a little more, maybe, just maybe, we might be able to understand and appreciate that the “other side” is really not so different. Maybe they are also smart people who care about America like we do. Maybe their ideas are actually worth listening to.
What do you think? Share your thoughts.
