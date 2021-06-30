Four-year-old Duke is an 80-pound bundle of love. The Labrador Retriever blend is happy doing whatever you are doing, according to the Animal League.
“If you like to go for walks, I can go for walks,” Duke says. “Want to read a book? I can sit with you. I am very well behaved and gentle, and I even know some tricks! I can sit, lay down, give paw and I love to play fetch! I am good with other friendly dogs, too. I have been patiently waiting for my forever family to find me, and I would really love to be part of your pack.”
Duke currently is being treated for heartworms, but he’s very much adoptable and ready to find his forever family.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.
Did you know the Animal League Wellness Center, located at 32721 Radio Road in Leesburg, provides affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services? Visit www.animalleaguewellness.org for more information.