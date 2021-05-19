Marshmallow is a 69 pound, 18-month-old American bulldog blend.
“I am as sweet and squishy as my name,” says Marshmallow, who is house- and crate-trained. “I honestly think I am a lap dog and just want to be with you and get some belly rubs. I know how to ‘sit’ and I walk well on a leash! As I am still a big puppy, I do still need some help with my manners, but I am a fast learner and am eager to please! As I sit here dreaming about my forever family, I am thinking I would love an active family, maybe with older children would be nice. Maybe we could go for adventures together or play fetch in the backyard or go for long walks. I would love a house that had a fenced yard where we can run and play and play some more so that I can burn off some of my puppy energy.”
Want to meet Marshmallow? All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.
