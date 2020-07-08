“The name is Bond…James Bond, and I am at Petco in Clermont patiently awaiting my next important assignment. I have many skills that make me an ideal agent. Like the original Bond 007 from the movies, I can be sneaky stealthy and pounce on a toy mouse, and I can woo all the ladies with my charm and rugged good looks. As I am still young, I am in excellent physical condition, and exercise many times daily just to stay in tip-top shape. I am adventurous and playful, but I do enjoy a good snuggle in your lap while you watch a good spy movie. Like every good agent, I am a lover by nature, and I am known world-wide for breaking all the girl’s hearts.”
Who can resist such animal magnetism? If you’d like to provide the adorable James Bond a happy home, you can fill out an application at theanimalleague.org/adoption-application.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.