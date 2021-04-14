“This sweet Angel came to us very underweight and had various scrapes and skin blemishes,” the Animal League says. “She was sad and scared. With a lot of love and tender care, along with good nutrition and medical care, just look at our girl now!”
“The smile on her face is proof that she feels so much better and is ready for her forever home,” the shelter says. “She is very sweet and loves attention. Do you have a friendly doggie at home looking for a playmate?”
Angel is a 1-year-old hound blend and weighs about 38 pounds. She loves to run around the yard playing with other dogs, so a home that provides a secure backyard would be ideal.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.
Did you know the Animal League Wellness Center, located at 32721 Radio Road in Leesburg, provides affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services? Visit www.animalleaguewellness.org for more information.