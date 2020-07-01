Beautiful is an 8-year-old, female German Shepherd blend. Her friends at The Animal League literally saved her life. All past aside, she has been nursed back to health and given a better life. Her friends fell in love with her sweet face and soulful eyes and named her Beautiful.
This sweet and very laid-back girl loves attention and affection, despite past treatment. She likes to hang out with her people. Beautiful does enjoy short walks, as she has hip dysplasia, but requires very little exercise. She may occasionally need help getting up with a rear lift.
She will need to be the only dog in your home, as she prefers human friends only. Very house-trained, Beautiful would be a faithful and loyal companion for someone who is home often.
Beautiful has been with her friends at The Animal League for 250 days and is waiting for you to take her home, where I can learn what it is like to be loved by a family.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only.
Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.
