“My name is Belle and I am a 4-month-old domestic shorthair blend. I am such a sweet, friendly and outgoing little girl. My coloring is so pretty and unique in person, I really am a beauty. I love to play with toys and chase them all around! After a long day of play, I like to catch a quick cat nap and lay on your chest or lap for some beauty rest. I would love to meet you if you think that I would be a good fit for your family.”
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only.
Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.
The Animal League Thrift Shop, located at 770 W. Montrose Street in downtown Clermont, has fabric washable/reusable face masks handmade by their volunteers that are available for purchase. They are also available in their eBay store and can be shipped for a minimal shipping cost. Go to https://www.ebay.com/itm/353081515137.