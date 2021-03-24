Brownie is a 10-year-old male German Shepherd Dog weighing about 60 pounds.
“I am very laid-back older fella and am good with other friendly dogs,” he says. “I walk well on a leash, but I prefer short walks and short time out in the heat while I am undergoing treatment for heartworms, as I can get tired easily. If you are more of an indoor person, I am your dog! We could watch TV together or I could lay near you while you curl up with a good book. I would really love to find my forever home, where I could have a wonderful life with my forever family and be spoiled and loved the rest of my days. I promise to be a loyal and loving companion in return.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip.
