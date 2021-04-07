Cookie is a 1-year-old female hound blend weighing about 30 pounds that is currently under the care of the Animal League.
“I am not shy or bashful about showing affection and love to give everyone kisses! I am an active girl that likes to run and play, so an active family that I could do things with would be ideal for me,” she says. “A backyard where we could play together would be paw-some too!”
Cookie loves playing with other well-mannered, friendly dogs, but she would like to meet them before joining their family.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip.
