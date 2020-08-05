Dumpling is an 11-week-old, female domestic shorthair blend. Being so young, she would be a great first cat, as she will bond quickly with her person. Her friends call her a “little dumpling,” hence the name. She can be a little bashful at first, but once she warms up, she loves to play and is very sweet. She would like a family where she’s the only kitty in the house, but that is so she can have you (and the toys!) all to herself! Dumpling is the last of her litter to be adopted and is lonely without her siblings, so she’s ready for a new adventure in her forever home.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only.
Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.
The Animal League Wellness Center provides affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services. Located at 32721 Radio Road in Leesburg, the center is a great option for keeping your best friend (and your wallet) healthy and happy.
The Animal League Thrift Shop, located at 770 W. Montrose Street in downtown Clermont, has fabric washable/reusable face masks handmade by their volunteers that are available for purchase. They are also available in their eBay store and can be shipped for a minimal shipping cost.
Go to https://www.ebay.com/itm/353081515137.