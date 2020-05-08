Essie is a 20-pound cutie that’s just over 2 years old. She was living on her own for a long time, which is why she’s considered semi-feral. Essie had a human once, because she does like attention once she trusts you, but you need to be very patient with her. She lets her current caretakers carry her, and she will sit on a favorite person’s lap — but it took her months to accomplish that! Essie would not be good in a home with kids, as they scare her, and she will attempt to nip if scared.
Essie needs a secure home, because she can climb a fence like Spiderman! Access to a very secure yard would be helpful. Maybe a PVC fence or wood, but not chain link. She does not walk on a leash, isn’t crate trained (will likely eat it) and is not house trained, but she is trying to learn. She likes other dogs and would prefer a home with a fur friend to show her the ropes. Essie is usually the alpha, but she does like to play!
All pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.
