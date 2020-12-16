Harper is a very friendly and sweet little spitfire. She loves to run through the house while swatting toys across the floor. After play time, Harper likes to relax on a chair and nap for a spell. She’s 1.5 years old, and her kittens have been adopted, so she’s ready for a forever home of her own.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call 352-429-6334. The Animal League Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.
The Animal League Thrift Shop, located at 770 W. Montrose Street in downtown Clermont, has fabric washable/reusable face masks handmade by their volunteers that are available for purchase. They are also available in their eBay store and can be shipped for a minimal shipping cost.
Go to https://www.ebay.com/itm/353081515137.