Jake is a five and a half-year-old male border collie currently under the care of the Animal League.
He says, “The only dad I knew passed away suddenly, and I am now looking for someone to love me. I am a true working dog. I used to go to breakfast every day with my dad in the truck and then we would go work the cattle.
Afterwards, we would sit together in the evenings – he was my bestest friend in the whole wide world. I was very depressed and confused at first and not sure why I was not at my home doing what I loved. I would really like to find a home that had plenty of space for me to run, and if you have livestock that I could help with, even better!”
Jake will do best in a home with no small children, as he has never been around them. He knows his name and how to sit, and as the Animal League said, is “off-the-chart smart!” While he comes out of his shell, Jake will bond with you and be your loyal companion.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only.
Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.
The Animal League Thrift Shop, located at 770 W. Montrose Street in downtown Clermont, has fabric washable/reusable face masks handmade by their volunteers that are available for purchase. They are also available in their eBay store and can be shipped for a minimal shipping cost.
Go to https://www.ebay.com/itm/353081515137.