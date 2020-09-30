Nine-year-old Leo is looking for his forever home. He weighs about 24 pounds. Leo loves to go for walks, and even walks next to his foster parent’s golf cart while they ride. He’s great with all adults he’s met and is friendly to all. The house-trained and crate-trained Cardigan Welsh Corgi blend is a little unsure about thunder and would really like a family that is home a lot, as he does get lonely when left alone. Leo also needs a home where he’s the only pet. He may be an older fellow, but he still has lots of energy and love to give.
If you think Leo would be a good fit for your family, email adoptions@theanimalleague.org or complete an adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application. Leo is also eligible for a Senior to Senior reduced fee, so be sure to ask about that.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only.
Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.