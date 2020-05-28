My name is Waffles, and I really would love a place to call my very own! I weigh 65 pounds and I am 2 years old and very house-trained. I am so much fun! I will be your very best friend. The thing is, I am FULL of energy and life!
So, I am really going to need a guardian who enjoys throwing a ball 1 zillion times or going for runs. Once we are all pooped out, we can snuggle! I am dog-selective as I used to live with dogs smaller than me and did fine, but when I meet a big dog, I am not always polite. I have been here 425 days. I have been a very patient boy waiting for my forever family to find me. I am soooo ready to go home.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only.
