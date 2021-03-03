From the Animal League’s newest pet: “My name is Pawdrey Hepburn and I am a bee-u-tiful snowshoe Siamese blend. I am 5 years young and weigh about 7 pounds. I am very sweet and very playful. If I had my own home, I think I would be a lap cat and would love to snuggle with you. I could sit with you while you watch TV or read a good book. Or we could play with some toys, I love to play! I am very clean, and I keep my litter box very tidy compared to most other cats! I am very bold and adventurous and am not afraid to try new things.”
Pawdrey Hepburn is a carrier of the Feline Leukemia virus, which is transmitted from kitty to kitty through saliva or nasal secretions – but it is not contagious to humans. For this reason, she needs to be the only cat in the home, or if you already have a cat with this condition, they could live together, according to the Animal League.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.
If interested in adopting Pawdrey Hepburn, be sure to ask about her reduced fee.
In addition to a variety of furniture, decor, clothes, books, electronics, and more, the South Lake Animal League thrift shop in downtown Clermont has fabric washable/reusable face masks handmade by their volunteers available for purchase. They are also available in an eBay store and can be shipped for a minimal cost – go to https://www.ebay.com/itm/353081515137.
Also, consider becoming a volunteer. The center has a multitude of positions available including Freedom Rides, Cat Cuddling, Dog Walking, Adoptions and more. Fill out a volunteer application at www.theanimalleague.org/volunteer-opportunities.
Did you know the Animal League Wellness Center, located at 32721 Radio Road in Leesburg, provides affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services? Visit www.animalleaguewellness.org for more information.