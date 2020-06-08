Rufus Rocket is a tiny Yorkshire terrier blend that was not socialized during his imprinting stage. He loves other dogs, playing and running, but is wary of all humans. he will sniff your fingers and take treats and sit near you, but he will nip out of fright if you try to pick him up.
Rufus Rocket needs a very patient caretaker who will let him learn to trust in his own time. Definitely not leash-trained, he will not let you touch him yet. He loves to hoard toys, including his foster mommy’s slippers. He uses pee pads most of the time and has a little crate to go into when scared, as this is his only safe spot and must not be forced out of it. Do you have the time and patience for Rufus Rocket? When he finally comes around, it will be so rewarding, but it may take many months, even a year.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip.
For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only.
Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.