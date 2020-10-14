“My name is Sherlock Holmes! I am a howwwwnd dog and I likes to sniff! I am only 3 years old and am a handsome fella, don’t you think?! I am such a goofy, playful guy and am a staff/volunteer favorite.”
This breed is known for its powerful sniffer abilities, so they are like the detectives of the doggie world. Sherlock is a happy-go-lucky guy who loves to be with people. He’d be happiest with an active family that has a nice fenced yard for sniffing around and playing, as he has lots of energy for a big guy. He would also like to go for lots of walks and explore the world around him.
Sherlock would be a loyal and devoted family member and deserves a chance to shine.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only.
Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.
The Animal League Thrift Shop, located at 770 W. Montrose Street in downtown Clermont, has fabric washable/reusable face masks handmade by their volunteers that are available for purchase. They are also available in their eBay store and can be shipped for a minimal shipping cost.
Go to https://www.ebay.com/itm/353081515137.