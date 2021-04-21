Snowman is a 5-month-old gray tabby and the last of her litter looking for her forever home.
“She has the softest, silkiest fur and has the sweetest little voice when she ‘talks’ to you. She loves to cuddle for long periods of time or hangs out in her cat tower if you are not in the snuggly mood. She doesn’t mind getting kisses from her human and is such a sweet kitty, we are not sure why she has not found her family yet,” the Animal League says.
Want to meet Snowman? All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.
Did you know the Animal League Wellness Center, located at 32721 Radio Road in Leesburg, provides affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services? Visit www.animalleaguewellness.org for more information.