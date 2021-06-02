Sarah Jessica Barker, also known as SJB, is a 3-year-old Chihuahua blend weighing about 9 pounds.
“I think that I would really like a nice quiet home where I can spend my days with you just hanging out at home. I am very sweet and affectionate and love to cuddle. While I like people, I would do best in a home with no children as I am a bit nervous and insecure around them. I would prefer to be the only pet in the house so that I can have you all to myself and not have to share,” SJB says.
Sarah Jessica Barker must have a secure, fenced yard, as she can be a bit sneaky, according to the Animal League. She also still needs some help and patience with potty-training.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.
Did you know the Animal League Wellness Center, located at 32721 Radio Road in Leesburg, provides affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services? Visit www.animalleaguewellness.org for more information.