My name is Duchess and I am a 1-year-old female domestic shorthair. My friends at the Animal League took me in when I was very pregnant and was only with them 14 days and had my babies.
My kitties have all found their forever homes and now it’s my turn. I am a sweet kitty who enjoys spending time looking out windows or sitting out on a screened-in patio. I do like other friendly kitties and seem indifferent to friendly doggies.
I love to hang out with my people and am very friendly with people too. I would love to find my forever home and family of my very own.
… would smell just as sweet
Hi, friends, my name is Rosie and I am as sweet as my name. I am a five pound, 3-year-old German Shepherd blend and I am looking for my forever family.
I came to The Animal League with my eight precious puppies who were onlynine days old. My friends here took care of me and my babies and helped to find them loving homes. Now it is my turn.
My foster mom says I am very well behaved in the house. I come when I am called and I lovelovelove to play fetch for as long as you want to throw the toy for me to go get. A nice backyard to run and play in would be so much fun.
I also like to snuggle, go for car rides and I am housetrained. I am currently being treated for heartworms, but I am very much adoptable. Everyone tells me that I am so pretty and that I am such a good girl and that a family of my very own is out there looking for me. Is that you?
INTERESTED?
If you think either Duchess or Rosie (or maybe both?) would be a good fit for your family or would like more details about them, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org