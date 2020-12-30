Autumn is a 4-year-old American English coonhound. When she arrived at The Animal League, she was severely emaciated and weighed only 28 pounds.
According to The Animal League, Autumn says, “ My friends helped me to gain some much-needed weight, and I am a happy and healthy girl weighing in at 49 pounds, which is average for my breed. I am an active girl and would love to go on walks and play with older children, and I am good with other friendly dogs my size. I am very affectionate and love to be around people! I am crate trained but I still need help with my housetraining. I am ready to find my forever home where I will never go without a meal and have all of the love I so deserve.”
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.