Beauty is a 2-year-old female kitty that’s sweet, friendly, and playful! Because her coloring is so pretty and unique in person, she was named Beauty. Quiet and shy at first, Beauty will on turn her purr machine once she gets to know you. All of Beauty’s kittens have found their furever homes, and now it’s her turn. She would do best in a quieter house, and is okay with friendly dogs and other friendly cats.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.