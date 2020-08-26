Guido is a cute little 3-month-old male domestic shorthair blend cat with the best “mustache.” He loves to play with all kinds of toys and run around and be silly, like all kids his age. He also loves snuggling and lap time. And, according to The Animal League, Guido is quite talkative, chatting about his day with his litter-mates and the shenanigans they’ve been up to!
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only.
Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.
The Animal League Thrift Shop, located at 770 W. Montrose Street in downtown Clermont, has fabric washable/reusable face masks handmade by their volunteers that are available for purchase. They are also available in their eBay store and can be shipped for a minimal shipping cost.
Go to https://www.ebay.com/itm/353081515137.