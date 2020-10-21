Harper is a year and a half old and a little spitfire! She loves to run through the house swatting toys across the floor. She’s very friendly and sweet. All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.