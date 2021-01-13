Holly is a very affectionate 7-year-old German shepherd dog. This active girl’s favorite pastime is to play fetch with her ball – a lot! She walks well on a leash and is well behaved. Holly likes other doggie friends, but tends to prefer smaller, friendly dogs.
Interested in providing Holly her forever home? Email adoptions@theanimalleague.org or complete an adoption application at https://bit.ly/35jNhk5.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view more adoptable pets and fill out an application.