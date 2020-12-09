Five-and-a-half-year-old Jake is a male border collie.
According to The Animal League, Jake says, “The only dad I knew passed away suddenly, and I am now looking for someone to love me. I am a true working dog. I used to go to breakfast every day with my dad in the truck and then we would go work the cattle. Afterwards, we would sit together in the evenings – he was my bestest friend in the whole wide world. I was very depressed and confused at first and was not sure why I was not at my home doing what I loved. I would really like to find a home that has plenty of space for me to run – and if you have livestock that I could help with, even better! I would do best in a home with no small children as I have never been around them before. I know my name is Jake and I know how to sit and am off-the-chart smart! While I am coming out of my shell, please understand that I will bond with you and will be your loyal companion. I am looking for that very special, perfect fit for me.”
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only.
Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.