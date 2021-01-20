Jethro is an energetic 18-month-old Labrador retriever blend weighing 73 pounds. He would do best with an active family that would take him on adventures and on lots of walks, and one that has a backyard for running and playing.
The Animal League describes Jethro as a big boy that’s kind of clumsy and sometimes doesn’t know his own size. He could also use some help with learning proper doggie manners, though he is housetrained.
“While I am not fond of cats or small dogs, I am happiest when I have another friendly dog my size or person around, and I will follow you anywhere and be a most loyal companion,” Jethro says.
Interested in providing Jethro his forever home?
Email adoptions@theanimalleague.org or complete an adoption application at www.theanimalleague.org/adoption-application.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is open by appointment only.
Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view more adoptable pets and fill out an application.