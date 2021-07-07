Meet Meowly Cyrus! She is a 7-year-old Snowshoe Siamese blend and weighs a petite 8 pounds.
“This little lady has the sweetest little voice when she ‘talks’ to you and purrs like a motorboat! She loves to snuggle and talk to you and tells you all about her day,” the Animal League says. “She active and will play with toys, but really prefers to cuddle with you while you read a good book or watch TV. She would do best as the only cat in the house and with older children. Please give this little lady a chance at her forever home with you.”
Interested in providing Meowly Cyrus her forever home? Email adoptions@theanimalleague.org or complete an adoption application at www.theanimalleague.org/adoption-application.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view more adoptable pets and fill out an application.