Sarah Jessica Barker is looking for her “furever” home. The 3-year-old Chihuahua blend weighs about 9 pounds.
“I think that I would really like a nice quiet home where I can spend my days with you just hanging out at home,” SJB says. “I am very sweet and affectionate and love to cuddle. While I like people, I would do best in a home with no children and I would prefer to be the only pet in the house, so that I can have you all to myself and not have to share.”
Interested in providing Sarah Jessica Barker her forever home? Email adoptions@theanimalleague.org or complete an adoption application at www.theanimalleague.org/adoption-application.
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The Adoption Center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view more adoptable pets and fill out an application.