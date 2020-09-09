“Hi friends! My name is Surprise, and I am a 1-year old Catahoula Leopard Dog blend and weigh about 40 pounds. I love to go for walks and would love to be able to run around and play with you in the backyard, as I have lots of energy! I am house-trained, very easy to care for and a good girl. I am very loving, sweet and I do well with children. I am ready for my forever home and hope that you would consider me to become part of your family. I just know that my family is out there looking for me – is that you?”
If you think Surprise would be a good fit for your family, email adoptions@theanimalleague.org or complete an application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/
All pets up for adoption at the Animal League are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For more information, call the Animal League Adoption Center at 352-429-6334. The center, located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland, is currently open by appointment only. Visit www.theanimalleague.org to view adoptable pets and fill out an application.